A nice Saturday evening

Florida Southern College

I'm meteorologist Ric Kearbey with an Easter Weekend forecast that's dry, sunny and warm.

After a warm Saturday, the evening tonight looks great! Temperatures fall through the 70s this evening. Winds will be breezy at times, gusting occasionally to near 20 mph.

Sunrise on Easter Sunday will be at 7:03 a.m,, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. We may see a few clouds but will be dry.

Some slight rain chances will arrive by the middle of next week, but it will come with an increase in humidity.

