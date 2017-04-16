A nice Sunday evening

Beautiful day in the Bay area.

I'm Meteorologist Ric Kearbey. I hope you've had a great Easter. It was a warm day with a high of 88°. Just shy of the record high of 92° set in 2013.

It's a nice evening tonight as temperatures fall into the 70s with a nice SE wind under partly cloudy skies. It's 67° for the overnight low tonight.

Slight rain chances arrive Wednesday through Saturday, but the odds of rain remain low.

