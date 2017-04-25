A refreshing Tuesday, then warming

We've got a beautiful Tuesday ahead for us with relatively cooler temperatures hanging around for at least one more day. We will have some cloud cover to start the day, but as we make our way into the afternoon skies will gradually clear and give way to mostly sunny conditions.

A west-northwesterly flow will continue today keeping the humidity down and temperatures around 80°.

High pressure will remain in control through the week, but as the center shifts to our east we will begin to see warmer temperatures gradually return. High temperatures by the end of the weekn will increase to near 90° only only small chances of isolated afternoon showers or storms through the weekend into next week.

