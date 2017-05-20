A sunny Sunday!

Nice photo of clouds in Spring Hill on Saturday by Steve SSchug.

Happy Sunday! After many thunderstorms and areas of heavy rain Saturday night, Sunday morning gets off to a nice but warm start with sunshine and temperatures in the middle 70s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a slightly smaller chance for some late-day showers and storms with high temperatures in the low 90s.

Daily storm chances for much of next week but they'll be scattered until our best chance of storms come our way Wednesday. We'll be cooler in the low 80s for Wednesday and Thursday before warming back up into the upper 80s to near 90 by Saturday.

