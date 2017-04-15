Downtown Tampa

Good morning! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with another warm and dry day for both Saturday and Sunday.

Both days will be warm with highs in the mid 80s with increasing clouds during the afternoon, but staying rain-free.. Sunrise on Easter Sunday will be at 7:03 a.m,, with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Slightly better rain chances will arrive by the middle of next week, but it will come with an increase in humidity.

