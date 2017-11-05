Areas of fog then sunshine

Seven-day forecast for Monday, Nov. 6, 2017. (Photo: 10Weather)

Moisture has returned and some of you can definitely see it this morning. Higher dew points as a result of the increase in moisture has resulted in widespread fog this morning as temperature cool and approach the dew point. Foggy and/or relatively humid conditions will take us through the first part of the day before the sunshine begins to break through the low level clouds.

Skies will become mostly sunny by this afternoon as temperatures steadily warm into the low-middle 80s.

Skies will remain mostly clear as we make our way through the first half of the overnight before low clouds and fog will likely begin to develop once again. Especially in areas a little farther inland, the fog could reduce the visibility down to less than a mile through the first part of Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will in the upper 60s.

Fog should be less of an issue through the second half of the week, but the other conditions will be similar with high temperatures in the low-middle 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will drop in from the north on Friday and then stall out across Central Florida over the weekend. The front will gradually dissipate through the weekend, but still bring a small chance of a few isolated showers, mainly during the afternoon hours. Otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

