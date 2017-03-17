Mahaffey Theater Cam, March 17, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

TGIF!!! I'm Meteorologist Ric O'Kearbey with a beautiful St. Patrick's Day weekend forecast.

This evening, we'll see a beautiful night with clear skies and warmer temperatures overnight, only dropping down into the mid-50s.

The weekend looks gorgeous, with highs in the mid-70s both days and gradually warmer overnight lows. No rain in the seven-day forecast, as we see nearly pure sunshine for next week or so.

