TGIF!!! I'm Meteorologist Ric O'Kearbey with a beautiful St. Patrick's Day weekend forecast.
This evening, we'll see a beautiful night with clear skies and warmer temperatures overnight, only dropping down into the mid-50s.
The weekend looks gorgeous, with highs in the mid-70s both days and gradually warmer overnight lows. No rain in the seven-day forecast, as we see nearly pure sunshine for next week or so.
VIDEO: Marine Weather Briefing
