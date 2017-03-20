Beautiful weather continues

Visit Tampa Bay Downtown Tampa Weather Cam for March 20, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Happy Tuesday! We've got another bright, sunny day ahead!

After another cool morning in the low 50s but warm nicely under sunny skies to the mid 70s.

Wednesday will start in the 50s with a little fog along the Nature Coast, then turn sunny and top out near 80. We will have to watch for some sea fog along the immediate coast from Pasco northward.

Isolated showers return to the forecast Thursday, as a weak front moves across the Sunshine state.

VIDEO: Weather Briefing

VIDEO: Marine Weather Briefing

© 2017 WTSP-TV