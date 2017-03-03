Tampa Bay Downs Weather Cam for March 3, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Welcome to the weekend! ! I'm Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and I have a beautiful weekend forecast.

Saturday will start chilly in the 40s and 50s but will warm nicely into the mid 70s with mostly sunny skies. It will be breezy and you can expect gusty winds, especially along the coast out of the NE at 15-20 mph with higher gusts.

Sunday will be very similar although we will see a few more high clouds. Enjoy!

VIDEO: Weather Briefing

VIDEO: Marine Weather Briefing

(© 2017 WTSP)