Seven-day forecast for Saturday, June 10, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Sunday will bring another chance of rain and storms. Although some spotty rain is possible during morning hours, most of us stay dry until the afternoon brings our best chance of showers and storms. Severe storms are not expected.

Next week gets us back to a more normal rainy season pattern as SE winds return. That means highs will top out 80s to near 90 and afternoon showers and storms will fire up each day.

