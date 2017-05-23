Good morning! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey tracking showers and thunderstorms through the morning and especially during the afternoon.

A few storms could be strong to severe, beginning during the mid-afternoon. Expect strong to damaging straight line winds and heavy downpours.

Periods of showers will remain possible through Thursday morning before giving way to clearing skies Thursday afternoon once the actual cold front moves through. Cooler air will fill in behind the cold front bringing high temperatures down to around 80 degrees Thursday afternoon.

