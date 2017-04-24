WTSP
Cloudy and breezy much of Monday

Tampa Bay Area forecast

Ashley Batey, WTSP 1:16 PM. EDT April 24, 2017

Good afternoon! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with a much cooler Monday forecast than we've seen in awhile.

Highs top out in the upper 70s this afternoon, thanks to clouds and NW winds, which will be gusty today, increasing fire danger once again.

More sun begins to peek through by late afternoon and early evening. 

The rest of the week will be dominated by high pressure which will promote sunshine and warming temperatures. By Friday high temperatures will climb back to near 90°.

