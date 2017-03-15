Cool and breezy Wednesday

Sheraton Sand Key Resort Cam, March 15, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Happy Wednesday! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with a chilly forecast for today.

Winds remain breezy, with gusts of 25 mph possible along the coast. Those winds keep highs to only near 60° this afternoon.

Thursday morning will be the coldest morning with highs in the low 40s in Tampa to low to mid 30s in places like Citrus County. The record low for Thursday morning is 37°.

