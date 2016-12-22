Warming up for Christmas

Renaissance Tampa Int. Plaza Hotel Weather Cam for December 22, 2016. (Photo: WTSP)

I’m 10 News Meteorologist Kate Wentzel tracking a warm-up as we head into Christmas weekend.

For tonight we'll see mostly clear skies with temps dropping into the upper 50's by Friday morning.

We’re back into the low 80s as we head into Friday and the weekend, with mostly sunny skies. Last year, we set the all-time record high for Christmas with a high of 86°. This year will be close but slightly cooler with a high of 83°.

Little to no rain is in the forecast over the next 7 days.



