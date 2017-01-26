Cooler air into the weekend

weather camera (Photo: WTSP)

Good Thursday evening. I'm Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and I'm tacking a cold front that is bringing cooler air for the weekend.

We'll see a stray shower north of I-4 overnight as the front moves through, but most areas will not see any rain. The cooler and drier air will begin to move in after midnight and will filter in all day Friday.

Friday will start with a few clouds then turn sunny by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s and winds will be NW 15 mph.

The weekend looks good on Saturday, but rain moves in by Sunday morning. Saturday will be partly sunny with a high near 60 for Gasparilla, while Sunday will see a chilly rain 60% with highs in the low 60s.

