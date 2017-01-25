Front brings some rain, much cooler air

Good Wednesday evening, I'm Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and I'm tracking a front that arrives Thursday and ushers in much cooler air for the weekend.

Thursday will start with an isolated shower and some fog. The fog will slowly burn off, but some sea fog may remain along the coast. Clouds will thicken through the day with the small rain chance of 20-30% highest in the afternoon. Winds will be SW 10-5 mph turning to the NW in the evening.

Much cooler air arrives for the weekend with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

It will be dry on Saturday for Gasparilla, but it will be cool with temperatures generally in the 50, briefly hitting 60.

A 60% rain chance arrives Sunday morning and will last on and off through later afternoon hours.

