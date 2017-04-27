Here comes the heat again

What a beautiful sunset Thursday from Eddyth Montoto seen from Island Way, Clearwater. Send your photos to 10news@wtsp.com.

Good Friday to you! I'm Meteorologist Grant Gilmore and the heat really returns across the area today. Temperatures this afternoon will likely tie, if not break, the record of 91°.

In addition to the heat you will also notice the increased humidity today as moisture also increases from the south. Unfortunately this increase in moisture will only bring a small chance for a few isolated afternoon showers or storms.

The next good chance for scattered showers won't come until early next week when a cold front approaches from the northeast late Monday into Tuesday.

© 2017 WTSP-TV