Here comes the heat again

Good Friday to you! I'm Meteorologist Grant Gilmore and the heat really returns across the area today. Temperatures this afternoon will likely tie, if not break, the record of 91°.
In addition to the heat you will also notice the increased humidity today as moisture also increases from the south. Unfortunately this increase in moisture will only bring a small chance for a few isolated afternoon showers or storms.
The next good chance for scattered showers won't come until early next week when a cold front approaches from the northeast late Monday into Tuesday.
