Happy Tuesday everyone! I'm Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and I'm tracking a weather system tthat will bring showers and storms to the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday will be warm again with highs in the low 80s and muggy winds from the SE 5-10 mph. We will see a few more high clouds, making for a beautiful sunset.

Showers and storms will move in later on Wednesday and will last on and off through Thursday. That low is diving southeast across the Gulf of Mexico and will slowly shift east of the state by late Thursday evening drying us out.

It stays warm behind the low until slightly cooler and drier air arrives for the weekend. Highs this weekend will reach the mid 70s with less humid air by Sunday.

