Hot with inland showers

Good afternoon! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with another hot forecast in the works for today, and a chance for showers and storms if you live east of I-75.
Coastal spots remain mostly dry today, thanks to westerly winds, but inland areas have a good shot at getting some much-needed rain beginning around 2 p.m. Even with the rain, highs climb well into the 90s today.
Rain chances increase tomorrow, with a few showers possible during the morning drive, then more showers and storms during the afternoon.
Heavy rain will be possible toward the middle of next week.
