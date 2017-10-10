Hot and sunny again Wednesday

Seven-day forecast for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

High pressure will remain the main weather feature at play for the Bay Area as we make our way through Wednesday. Drier air associated with this area of high pressure will provide plenty of sunshine through the day which will send temperatures into the low 90s this afternoon.

There will be a very small chance for an isolated afternoon sprinkle, but most of the area will be rain free once again. The chance of rain will be small again on Thursday with high temperatures returning to near 90 degrees.

By Friday an upper level low pressure system will begin to approach from the east. This feature will bring an increasing in tropical moisture along with a chance for scattered afternoon showers and storms. The best chance of rain will be through Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Meanwhile, temperatures over the weekend will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Grant Gilmore

