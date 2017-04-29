WTSP
Hot & humid Saturday

Get set to sweat. We've got highs in the 90s.

Ric Kearbey, WTSP 10:39 AM. EDT April 29, 2017

Happy weekend! We saw record heat on Friday, and today will be close to a record as well.

Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today. My forecasted high this afternoon is 92° with very humid air. Today's record high is 93° set in 1975. The normal high is 84°. 

There'll be a chance of rain early in the week, but the best chance for precipitation will be next Friday.

