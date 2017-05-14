Isolated sprinkle chance, mainly dry

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms today!

We will start warm, with early morning temperatures in the low 70s before climbing into the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon. At times, clouds will thicken up, but we'll see more sun than Saturday and can't rule an isolated sprinke.

The coming week will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and slight rain chances Friday and Saturday.,

