Keep an eye on the radar today!

Hello! I'm Meteorologist Kate Wentzel tracking strong to severe thunderstorms pushing into the Bay area late this afternoon through early evening.

The Storm Prediction Center places Tampa Bay under a moderate to enhanced risk for severe thunderstorms later this afternoon and into the early evening.

Look out for frequent lightning, heavy downpours and strong winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Rainfall totals will generally range between .25" - .50". However, some localized areas may top one inch.

Winds will be southerly, gusting up to 30+ mph. Gusty winds stick around Monday too and we may even see a stray shower Monday morning.

The winds will calm down a bit Tuesday and the sun will return!

