Less breezy, fantastic Sunday

Don Cesar resort

It's another gorgeous day today with all day sunshine! It won't be as windy today though. Also, temperatures warm a little, topping out at 84° this afternoon.

The warm-up continues into the week ahead with plenty of sunshine and highs rising into the upper 80s to low 90s.

No significant rain is expected through the work week. Our next best rain and storm chance will come Saturday.

© 2017 WTSP-TV