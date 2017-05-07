WTSP
Less breezy, fantastic Sunday

Tampa Bay Area forecast

Ashley Batey, WTSP 8:46 AM. EDT May 07, 2017

It's another gorgeous day today with all day sunshine! It won't be as windy today though. Also, temperatures warm a little, topping out at 84° this afternoon.

The warm-up continues into the week ahead with plenty of sunshine and highs rising into the upper 80s to low 90s.

No significant rain is expected through the work week. Our next best rain and storm chance will come Saturday.

