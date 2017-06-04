WTSP
Close

More rain for your Sunday

We've needed the rain...and now we're getting it!

Ric Kearbey, WTSP 11:17 AM. EDT June 04, 2017

Good Morning! I'm Meteorologist Ric Kearbey.

Sunday will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times where storms develop. Severe weather is not expected.

Over the next several days, expect a wet pattern, with multiple chances for afternoon and evening storms, especially toward the middle of the week. 

The extra rain and cloud cover holds our temperatures down, with highs in the mid to upper 80s this week.

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories