More rain for your Sunday

Good Morning! I'm Meteorologist Ric Kearbey.

Sunday will see more scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times where storms develop. Severe weather is not expected.

Over the next several days, expect a wet pattern, with multiple chances for afternoon and evening storms, especially toward the middle of the week.

The extra rain and cloud cover holds our temperatures down, with highs in the mid to upper 80s this week.

