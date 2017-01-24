Mahaffey Theater cam, January 24, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Good Tuesday morning! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with a beautiful and sunny day ahead.

Tuesday stays breezy right along the coast today, but lighten up this evening. Sunshine will be the rule all day with temperatures near the average high of 70.

Wednesday is nice, mid 70s and dry, but Thursday brings our next cold front. Rainfall looks limited and it will top out in the 70s, but much cooler air comes in Thursday night with highs into the low to mid 60s on Friday.

As it stands now, the weekend forecast looks good for Gasparilla with a dry, cool day with temps in the low 60s. Rain rolls in early on Sunday. We will track it closely and let you know if the timing changes.

