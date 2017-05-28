More sun, more warm!

Good morning! I'm Meteorologist Ric Kearbey. Look for lots of sunshine again for your Sunday. Highs touch 90° today and the humidity will be a bit higher.

Memorial Day tomorrow will once again be all sunshine, a bit of humidity with highs in the low 90s.

Slight showers and thunderstorm chances return Wednesday but become more likely Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Highs will remain in the lower 90s.

