Morning showers and afternoon storms

Happy Friday! Not to rain on your parade, but we will start off our Friday with scattered showers roaming around the area. These showers will be mixed with periods of sunshine as we head through the morning. Into the afternoon more showers and storms will begin to develop as the sea breeze develops along the coast and pushes inland.

Otherwise, skies will be partly sunny with periods of sunshine at times. High temperatures today will be near normal in the upper 80s.

Through the heat of the day is when the storms will be at their strongest with locally heavy rainfall possible along with frequent lightning and gusty winds. Severe weather is not expected, but some strong storms will be possible.

As we head into this evening the storms will gradually dissipate leaving just a few showers for the first half of the overnight. Skies will eventually become partlly cloudy overnight as temperatures return to the middle 70s.

We will have a 40% chance for a few scattered storms on Saturday before tropical moisture surges up from the south on Sunday increasing our chances for showers into the beginning of next week.

