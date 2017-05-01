Good evening! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with isolated inland rain chances tonight, but more widespread chances tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers will be possible starting with the Nature Coast around 4 a.m. and into the Bay area between 6-9 a.m. with temperatures starting in the mid-70s. The chance of rain will push from the northwest to the southeast through the day as temperatures warm back into mid-upper 80s.



We will have a small chance of a pop-up afternoon shower on Wednesday before another cold front drops in from the northwest late Thursday into Friday morning. This cold front will bring another decent chance for showers and thunderstorms.

© 2017 WTSP-TV