Rain is finally back in the forecast

Tampa Bay Area forecast

Ashley Batey, WTSP 5:10 PM. EDT May 01, 2017

Good evening! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with isolated inland rain chances tonight, but more widespread chances tomorrow morning.

Scattered showers will be possible starting with the Nature Coast around 4 a.m. and into the Bay area between 6-9 a.m. with temperatures starting in the mid-70s. The chance of rain will push from the northwest to the southeast through the day as temperatures warm back into mid-upper 80s. 


We will have a small chance of a pop-up afternoon shower on Wednesday before another cold front drops in from the northwest late Thursday into Friday morning. This cold front will bring another decent chance for showers and thunderstorms.

