Near record heat again today

We'll once again be near record highs in the afternoon, after setting a record high Friday and the hottest day ever seen in April yesterday.

This afternoon, we'll see partly cloudy skies with highs around 92°. Today's record high is 93°. I can't rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon and into the evening.

Our best chance of showers and thunderstorms will come Tuesday as cold front sweeps our way. However, chances will still be limited to about 40%. Most days next week see at least slight storm chances, so hopefully we'll receive some much needed rain.

A big break in the heat and humidity comes our way by Friday with highs only in the low 80s.

