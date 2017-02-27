I'm Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and I'm watching for near record temperatures again tomorrow.

Tuesday will start with a few clouds and some patchy fog, but southeast winds and warm sunshine will push the mercury back to near record highs in the mid to upper 80s once again today. Rain chance will be low 10%.

Wednesday will be warm too, but winds will turn SW earlier in the day, so we will be a little cooler with highs in the low 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Clouds begin to thicken late Wednesday into Thursday as a front approaches. That will pretty much be moisture starved, and only brings a 20-30% chance of rain late in the day.

