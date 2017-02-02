Good Friday morning! I'm Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and I'm tracking a weak cold front that moves through today, but doesn't change the weather much.

Friday starts a little cool in the low to mid 50s, but will warm quickly back to the mid to even some upper 70s. There is a weak front that will move through in the afternoon hours, but you'll hardly notice it as skies remain mostly sunny and the dewpoints don't change much.

The weekend looks fantastic with highs in the mid 70s, low 70s coast and partly sunny skies.

Our next chance for rain will be slim. We'll see only a 10% chance on Tuesday, then a 30% on Wednesday.

