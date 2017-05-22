Partly cloudy afternoon, storm chance

Seven-day forecast for Monday, May 22, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Happy Monday! Morning showers have dissipated and will continue to give way to partly sunny skies by this afternoon.

Temperatures will gradually warm under partly sunny skies this afternoon with only a 30% chance of a few showers and storms. The storms will be possible along the sea breeze that will be pushing well inland through the afternoon keeping most of the Bay Area dry later in the day.

By Wednesday a cold front will move in from the northwest which will bring widespread showers and storms to the area. The cold front will hang around through the first half of the day on Thursday which will keep the chance of rain around through at least midday.

Drier and cooler air will start to move in Thursday afternoon making way for a great Friday with sunshine and highs in the mid-upper 80s.

