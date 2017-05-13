Rain and storm chances

The Bay area will see temperatures in the upper 80s and near 90 this weekend. Bill Shafer photo

A cold front nears the region today bringing a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly late this afternoon for the Bay Area. The northern part of the viewing area will rain and thunderstorms develop first as areas of precipitation slide southeast throughout the day.

We'll see more cloud cover today, so temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be quite humid with dew points in the lower 70s.

Behind the cold front tomorrow, we'll see sunshine for Mother's Day with highs in the upper 80s. We're back in the low 90s most of next week with mainly dry weather.

