Seven-day forecast for Saturday, June 10, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

A stationary front lifting north as a warm front will continue showers and thunderstorm chances into the evening. We'll be mainly dry overnight. Sunday will bring another chance of rain and storm chances, much like today.

Next week gets us back to a more normal rainy season pattern as SE winds return. That means highs will top out 80s to near 90 and afternoon showers and storms will fire up each day.

