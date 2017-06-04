Rainy week ahead

Visit Tampa Bay Downtown Tampa Weather Cam for June 4, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Good Monday morning! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast as we head into workweek. We will have a few scattered showers around this morning, but rain and storms will be more likely through the middle of the day. Otherwise, skies will remain mostly cloudy to overcast today with high temperatures in the middle 80s this afternoon.

Waves of showers and storms will continue through much of the week with temperatures staying in the middle 80s. By Thursday night a cold front will push through the Bay Area which will usher in slightly drier air for Friday. This which allow for only a 30% chance of rain on Friday, our lowest chance of rain over the next seven days.

Moisture surges back up from the south by Saturday which will increase our chances of showers and storms once again.

