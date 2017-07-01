Good evening! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey tracking scattered showers and storms through about 10 p.m. Then we're partly cloudy and warm overnight. Lows drop into the mid to upper 70s.

An isolated shower or two is possible tomorrow morning, but once again the bulk of Sunday's rain chances will be during the afternoon and evening. Some storms are capable of downpours, gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Your Fourth of July forecast looks similar. Highs will climb to near 90° with heat indices near 100°. A few showers are possible during the morning, but most of the activity gets going after 2 p.m.

