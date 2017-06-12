Hope you're having a wonderful day! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey and we're back in the summertime swing of things. That means expect afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, some of which can be pretty potent.

Storms begin to develop between 2-3 p.m., mainly along and west of I-75, then spread inland during the evening before trying to come back toward the coast after 8 p.m.

The typical "sunny" pattern isn't quite in the cards, so we still start the day with a good amount of cloud cover.

Locally heavy rain will be possible within in some of the stronger storms over the next couple of days which may result in minor flooding.

Follow the WTSP weather team on social media!

WTSP meteorologists on Facebook: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

WTSP meteorologists on Twitter: Bobby Deskins, Grant Gilmore, Ashley Batey, Ric Kearbey

© 2017 WTSP-TV