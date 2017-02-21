Happy Tuesday! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey tracking our next round of showers and storms arriving tomorrow.

Expect more high clouds today, but nothing that brings rain just yet. Highs still make it into the low 80s this afternoon.

Showers and storms will move in later on Wednesday and will last on and off through Thursday. That low is diving southeast across the Gulf of Mexico and will slowly shift east of the state by late Thursday evening drying us out.

It stays warm behind the low until slightly cooler and drier air arrives for the weekend. Highs this weekend will reach the mid 70s with less humid air by Sunday.

VIDEO: Weather Briefing

VIDEO: Marine Weather Briefing

(© 2017 WTSP)