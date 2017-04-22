Don Cesar resort

Good evening, everyone! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey and I'm tracking a few showers that bring some of us some much needed rain this evening. It won't be much, with most of us who do see any rain picking up less than a tenth of an inch.

Expect only a 20% chance of showers this evening.

Rain chances pick up overnight Sunday into early Monday morning with our next cold front. Beginning tomorrow afternoon, expect stray showers similar to what we're seeing this evening, with coverages picking up again along the front before dawn on Monday.

A few areas could pick up half an inch of rain, but this isn't going to put a huge dent in our rainfall deficit.

© 2017 WTSP-TV