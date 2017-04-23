Slight storm chance this afternoon

Stray showers are possible beginning midafternoon, but become slightly more likely as we move closer to sunset.

Happy Sunday! I'm Meteorologist Ric Kearbey with another chance of rain today,as we await our next cold front to arrive tomorrow.

Scattered showers are possible beginning mid afternoon, but become slightly more likely as we move closer to sunset.

Coverages peak before our front arrives early Monday morning, likely before 6 a.m. in the Bay area, as the cold front sweeps through the area.

A few areas could pick up half an inch of rain over the next 36 hours, but this isn't going to put a huge dent in our rainfall deficit.

Behind the cold front, cooler and less humid air moves in with highs only in the upper 70s Monday.

