Small Chance For Afternoon Showers

A weak easterly flow will take us through much of the week. This weak flow will allow for the sea breeze to get going off the Gulf later this afternoon. As temperatures temperatures warm into the mid-upper 80s this afternoon and the sea breeze starts to push inland we could see a few isolated showers spark along the I-75 corridor.

Otherwise, look for a mix of sun and clouds across the area today and partly cloudy skies tonight. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s.



Mainly dry and warm conditions will remain for the remainder of the week before a cold front drops in on Sunday producing a slightly better chance for a few showers.

