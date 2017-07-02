Sunday storm chances

Happy Sunday! I'm meteorologist Ric Kearbey. After a dry morning for most, your Sunday will see increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms as we heat things up this afternoon.

We don't expect severe weather today but scattered to numerous thunderstorms will be possible over the region today, with the greatest coverage of storms expected over inland locations during the afternoon and early evening hours. Thunderstorms that develop today will move slowly and erratically, so locally heavy rainfall amounts will be possible in some locations which may cause some minor flooding of low lying and poor drainage areas, as well as the ponding of water on roadways.

Your Fourth of July forecast looks similar. Highs will climb to near 90° with heat indices near 100°. A few showers are possible during the morning, but most of the activity gets going after 2 p.m.

