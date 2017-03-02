Good morning! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey and I'm tracking a cold front that will move through the area this afternoon.
After a warm and very humid start to your Thursday, cooler and drier air moves in with our next front later this afternoon. A 20% chance of showers is possible, mainly North and East of I-75.
Highs still climb to 80° this afternoon, and beginning tomorrow, a cooler, drier pattern sticks around through the weekend.
VIDEO: Marine Weather Briefing
2017
