Wesley Chapel Honda Weather Cam for March 2, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Good morning! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey and I'm tracking a cold front that will move through the area this afternoon.

After a warm and very humid start to your Thursday, cooler and drier air moves in with our next front later this afternoon. A 20% chance of showers is possible, mainly North and East of I-75.

Highs still climb to 80° this afternoon, and beginning tomorrow, a cooler, drier pattern sticks around through the weekend.

