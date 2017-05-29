Sunny and hot Memorial Day

The dry and sunny weather that we have enjoyed through the Memorial Day Weekend so far will continue for Memorial Day itself. High pressure centered to our east will loosen a little of its grip which will allow a little more humidity to build into our air today.

Otherwise, conditions will be mostly sunny for Memorial Day with high temperatures in the low-middle 90s.

That area of high pressure will continue to shift to the east over the next few days which will allow for increasing chances of afternoon showers and storms.

