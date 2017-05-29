WTSP
Close

Sunny and hot Memorial Day

Tampa Bay Area forecast

Grant Gilmore, WTSP 12:54 PM. EDT May 29, 2017

The dry and sunny weather that we have enjoyed through the Memorial Day Weekend so far will continue for Memorial Day itself. High pressure centered to our east will loosen a little of its grip which will allow a little more humidity to build into our air today.

Otherwise, conditions will be mostly sunny for Memorial Day with high temperatures in the low-middle 90s. 

That area of high pressure will continue to shift to the east over the next few days which will allow for increasing chances of afternoon showers and storms. 

© 2017 WTSP-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories