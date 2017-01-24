Sunny and warmer Wednesday

Mahaffey Theater cam, January 24, 2017. (Photo: WTSP)

Good Wednesday morning, I'm Meteorologist Bobby Deskins and I have a beautiful forecast for Wednesday followed by a cold front arriving on Thursday

Wednesday morning will start chilly with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s but finish up nicely with highs in the mid 70s under sunny skies. Winds will be SSW 5-10 mph.

Our next cold front arrives on Thursday with cloudy skies and a 20% rain chance. The rain chance is low with this front, but it still has cooler air behind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s on Thursday, but low to mid 60s on Friday.

The cooler air sticks around for the weekend with highs only near 60 on Saturday for Gapsarilla and low 60s on Sunday. Gasparilla will be dry but a good rain chance arrives by midday Sunday 50%.

