Sunny, dry stretch continues

Good afternoon! I'm Meteorologist Ashley Batey with another hot and sunny forecast.

Temperatures will be quick to warm today under plenty of sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Skies will remain clear overnight as temperatures return to the middle 60s.

The rest of the week will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s before a cold front approaches on Saturday. As a cold front drops in from the northwest on Saturday we will begin to see a chance of rain return to the forecast.

Right now it looks like the timing of the front will bring a the chance for a few showers and storms into Saturday afternoon and then clear out for Sunday. High temperatures over the weekend will be in the middle 80s.

