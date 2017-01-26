Tampa Bay Area Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Actor kills himself on Facebook Live
-
Family fights HOA to keep home
-
Eaglet getting fed
-
Feud between neighbors turns deadly
-
Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco on attempted robbery suspect
-
Nude cruise to sail from Tampa
-
Medical marijuana dispensary opens today
-
Dozens of new tips in search for caregiver
-
TECO
-
RAW: Armed robbery suspect shot in leg by customer
More Stories
-
Mexican president cancels meeting with TrumpJan 26, 2017, 12:06 p.m.
-
Lakeland man arrested for impersonating a military officerJan 26, 2017, 11:25 a.m.
-
Tampa might add $1.50 surcharge to some hotelsJan 26, 2017, 10:37 a.m.