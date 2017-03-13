Tampa Bay Area Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Cruise ship near miss
-
Jet skier talks about near miss with cruise ship
-
Giraffe cam take down
-
Woman allegedly abducted by husband Saturday found alive
-
Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe
-
Wife kidnapped by husband
-
Family grieves loss of teen in crash
-
Plane crashed in water in Tampa Bay
-
More information on kidnapped Valrico woman
-
Ybor City fire
More Stories
-
No charges for jet skiers nearly hit by cruise shipMar 14, 2017, 12:25 a.m.
-
CDC: Don't donate sperm in 3 Florida counties due to ZikaMar 14, 2017, 5:15 a.m.
-
Video of alleged shoplifting sparks controversyMar 14, 2017, 1:06 a.m.