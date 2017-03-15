Tampa Bay Area Forecast

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Millions mesmerized by pregnant giraffe
-
Dog owner wants answers after tragedy
-
Search for pair continues through night
-
4-year-old dies at dentist's office
-
Arizona chase ends in crash
-
Blind woman and guide dog kicked off American Airline flight
-
Dads dance at wedding
-
Family grieves loss of teen in crash
-
Navasota Train Death Vigil
-
Triad Couple With Sick Baby In Hospice Gets Married
More Stories
-
OPD Chief Mina angered Markeith Loyd will not face…Mar 16, 2017, 8:16 a.m.
-
Trump's federal budget would eliminate dozens of…Mar 16, 2017, 7:18 a.m.
-
2017 March Madness schedule: Thursday's NCAA…Mar 16, 2017, 7:12 a.m.